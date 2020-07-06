ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials announced 111 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, surpassing all previous records, but they don't express confidence that it will stop there.
“It probably won’t be the last time,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Officials also reported the Friday death of a Clute woman in her 50s who had the virus, bringing the county death toll up to 18, which is “too high,” Sebesta said.
As has been the case, Pearland, Angleton and Alvin led the county in the highest number of new active cases reported: 27 in Pearland, 19 in Angleton and 17 in Alvin. One new probable case each was reported in Angleton and Alvin: a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, respectively.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The new cases are spread throughout 17 cities.
Active cases in Pearland included men ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s, as well as a boy under 10, and women ranging in age from their 20s to 40s. Eight women in their 50s and two girls under 10 were also included among Pearland’s new cases.
In Angleton, men and women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s have tested positive, as well as two women in their 70s and two girls younger than 20.
Alvin’s 17 new cases included a man and woman each in their 70s, two teenage boys under 20 years old and a boy under the age of 10.
Lake Jackson’s 12 new cases were in eight men and four women, altogether ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s. Seven new cases were reported in Clute, including a boy and a girl under 10 years old.
Six new cases were added to Manvel’s tally, including a woman in her 70s and one under the age of 20. Four new cases were reported in Richwood: two women in their 30s and one in her 60s, and a man in his 20s.
Two new cases each were reported in Sweeny, Holiday Lakes, West Columbia, Brazoria, Iowa Colony and Liverpool, and one new case each was reported in Danbury, Oyster Creek and Freeport.
County officials also reported an Alvin woman in her 60s and a Lake Jackson woman in her 30s on Monday afternoon, but those cases have been transferred out of Brazoria County, according to the county dashboard.
That means that those people could be cases originally credited to Brazoria County, but they’re actually residents of another county, Sebesta said.
None of Monday’s reported cases are tied to a nursing home, prison unit or daycare facility, Sebesta said. Officials also reported 10 new recoveries.
As of Monday afternoon, 2,423 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Brazoria County. There are 1,265 active cases and 1,101 recoveries and 39 cases considered probable. Eighteen people have died from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.