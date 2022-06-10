State lawmakers launched an investigation into the Uvalde massacre Thursday, but the witnesses, testimony and specific goals of the investigation will remain secret for now.
State Rep. Dustin Burrows, who chairs the committee leading the inquiry, said the goal is to provide “answers and solutions” that will prevent future mass shootings. Uvalde law enforcement has come under intense criticism from state officials and law enforcement experts for its response, in which police took more than an hour to enter the classroom where the gunman had opened fire and then holed up with his rifle.
Burrows, a Lubbock Republican and attorney, also couldn’t say how long the investigation will take, but he said the committee “may produce a preliminary report” for the public before the investigation concludes.
On Thursday, after the first day of the investigation, Burrows said the committee received a briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety and had begun to review the physical evidence. He also addressed the decision to conduct the investigation in private.
“I think every member on this committee obviously feels that there is a need for transparency and would love to begin discussing with what we have learned today, what we will continue to learn, but there is also a respect for the process,” Burrows said.
“In an effort to want to be thorough, and more importantly accurate, we’re going to continue to review this as a committee, individually, [and] make sure that we continue to visit with more individuals who have firsthand accounts before we reveal more information or any conclusions.”
The three-person investigative committee will have subpoena power. Former prosecutor Joe Moody, D-El Paso, will serve as vice chair. Former Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who recently lost a bid to become the Republican nominee for attorney general, will also be a member of the panel.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan announced the creation of the committee on Friday.
“The fact we still do not have an accurate picture of what exactly happened in Uvalde is an outrage,” Phelan said in a statement. “Every day, we receive new information that conflicts with previous reports, making it not only difficult for authorities to figure out next steps, but for the grieving families of the victims to receive closure.”
A federal probe of the law enforcement response to the shooting is also underway, in addition to state investigations by the Texas Rangers.
Moody pledged to not let “partisanship” deter the House investigation.
“When the issues are this complex, and the stakes are this high, we need facts first,” he said. “We can’t develop sound policies based on the conflicting reports we’ve had, especially when some of them are agenda-driven narratives.”
