A Windsong Care Center resident was announced Saturday afternoon as the fourth COVID-19 related death in the past five days in Brazoria County.
County Judge Matt Sebesta was disheartened to hear another recent residential passing.
“Any death is a concern for us,” Sebesta said. “Our nursing homes contain the most susceptible people. It’s something we hate the see.”
Of the 14 people reported Saturday as testing positive, eight reside in Pearland, according to county data.
Men in their 20s, 30s, two women in their 60s and another in her 20s were confirmed positives for the novel coronavirus.
A Pearland man and woman in their 40s and a woman in her 60s were probable, according to county data.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
An Alvin woman in her 30s, an Alvin man in his 40s, a Danbury woman in her 50s, a Manvel woman in her 20s and an Iowa Colony woman in her 70s also reported positive Saturday.
None of Saturday’s new reported cases were nursing home related, Sebesta said.
Although Saturday's case count is down from Friday’s 37 reported cases, Sebesta highlights 14 as a high number for the weekend.
“It’s down today but it’s a weekend and reporting is usually slower,” Sebesta said. “A few weeks ago, we were in single digits even in the weekdays.”
Sebesta believes the spike can be attributed to “a lot of variables.”
“The economy is starting to open back up and I think people just aren’t being as careful,” Sebesta said. “Nothing has been indicated to me that any spread has come from a protest or a particular event lately.”
Ten people were reported to have recovered Saturday.
Brazoria County has now reported 864 residents to test positive for COVID-19. Nearly a quarter of those residents are still actively showing symptoms at 205 with 622 who have recovered and 24 who are probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
