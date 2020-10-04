LAKE JACKSON — A worker’s positive COVID-19 test has temporarily closed a water distribution site at the recreation center until “hopefully Tuesday,” Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“We asked the state to close the (point of distribution) down temporarily and they are sending in a new group of soldiers to do testing tomorrow,” Mundo said Sunday afternoon. “The military will do testing and decontamination of the site tomorrow.”
The worker showed symptoms and was informed of the diagnosis Sunday afternoon, officials said.
They estimate “roughly 50 people” were at the site when the employee was there, Mundo said.
“We have the roster and are working to get those people tested,” Mundo said. “We will keep watching for new developments and it's a race to get that opened back as soon as possible.”
The site had been giving Lake Jackson residents free bottled water in light of the ongoing boil-water notice. Mundo asked residents to remain patient and watch for symptoms if they were at the site.
“We are working to bringing a mobile testing site here,” Mundo said. “That is a goal, but no details yet. We want to remain safe and vigilant.”
Brazoria County also had its lowest reported daily total of new COVID-19 cases since early June with five new cases.
One case was from a test administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in an email.
Two patients were from Alvin with additional cases in Angleton, Lake Jackson and Clute, Trower said.
Two were adolescents while others were in their 40s, 50s and 70s, according to county data.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
This is the lowest case count since June 6, when the county did not report any cases due to a power grid update that affects its data systems.
County offices have reported 10,552 total cases and 135 deaths due to COVID-19. Nine positive were considered probable cases and 9,733 had recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
