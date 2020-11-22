LAKE JACKSON — Police found a body on the edge of the Brazos River early Sunday afternoon, near the intersection of FM 2004 and CR 400.
It was about 12:50 p.m. when Lake Jackson police “responded to a 911 call in reference to a body found on the shoreline,” Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch said. “When we got here, it was an unidentified male who was found deceased at the water’s edge on ... the Jones Creek side of the 2004 bridge.”
Welch wouldn’t publicly comment on the deceased’s possible age range, height or weight, clothing, distinguishing marks or anything similar, but he said investigators are treating the matter as a homicide. A news release describes the victim as an unidentified Hispanic male.
Anyone with any possible information on the case is encouraged to contact Lake Jackson police at 979-415-2700.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.