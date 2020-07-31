Today marked the 13th consecutive day of reported COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County finishing at 100 or more.
There were 120 new cases, pushing the cumulative case total for the county to 5,668, 2,960 of them active, cumulative recovered at 2,645 and cumulative dead at 42.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
While Pearland’s numbers continue to rank among the highest in the county, other municipalities also are showing significant case results.
Angleton had 23 cases Friday, Pearland had 20, Lake Jackson posted 18, Alvin and Freeport both had 12, Brazoria had nine, Clute had six, Richwood had five, there were three for Manvel, Sweeny and West Columbia, and there was one case each for Holiday Lakes, Jones Creek, Liverpool and Sandy Point.
Among the age groups, the most COVID cases Friday came from those in their 40s with 25 people in that age group announced to test positive. There were 22 among those in their 20s, 21 among those in their 30s, 20 among those in their 50s, 10 for people 60-69, eight for those 10-19, six for people 9 and younger, six people in their 70s and one person 80 or older.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said one nursing facility — Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson — reported one new case from an employee and another new case from a resident.
The county jail had no new cases to report, Sebesta said, but there was some activity at Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison units within the county. Darrington showed six new employee cases, with two fewer people on medical restriction. Darrington has 191 active cases in inmates, according to the TDCJ dashboard.
Terrell reported one new inmate recovery, one employee recovery, 108 fewer people on medical restriction, but one new person on medical isolation.
Ramsey showed three fewer active inmate cases to total 15, two more people included in medical restriction and six people fewer on medical isolation.
Scott, Clemens and Stringfellow still show no inmates actively infected.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice cases are not included in Brazoria County's case numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
