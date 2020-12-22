ANGLETON — County bars are once again under a closure order and local restaurants can only serve up to 50 percent capacity because COVID-19 hospitalization numbers along the Upper Texas Coast ran more than 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
The directive comes from the State Department of State Health Services and Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32. According to the governor’s order, when hospitalizations in a trauma service area reach or exceed 15 percent, that’s considered an “area of high hospitalization.”
That now covers all the counties in Trauma Service Area R, which includes Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties.
Along with a bar shutdown and reduced restaurant capacity, elective surgeries are indefinitely postponed and outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said Tuesday the reinstituted COVID measures are out of the county’s hands and directed by the governor’s office.
