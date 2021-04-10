SWEENY — The West of the Brazos community of Sweeny became an international tourism destination.
Sweeny Community Hospital conducted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday morning, setting out to vaccinate 500 people with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine version.
“This has been our first round of doing Johnson & Johnson, so it’s worked out — there’s been a lot (of people) come in,” said hospital CEO Kelly Park, who assisted in giving out the vaccines. “They’ve all signed up online pretty much.”
That drew to the town an international clientele. Vaccine tourism became a noticeable trend in parts of the country in the past two months, but the arrival of one-dose vaccines and opening up of eligibility makes it easier.
“We’ve had lots (of people) coming from Mexico City,” Park said. “A majority of this morning was. They’re flying in. One of the gentlemen told me, his statement was, ‘We couldn’t get them and we flew here.’”
The man, a native of Mexico City who lives in Cancun, flew Thursday night to Houston and drove Friday morning to Sweeny to receive his vaccination.
“We had a big group from Yucatan, so, they’ve been from all over today,” Park said.
Just 1.3 percent of Mexico’s more than 733 million people have been fully vaccinated so far, according to the New York Times’ COVID World Vaccination Tracker. Mexico has administered at least one dose to 8.4 of every 100 residents, trailing the world average of 9.6, the Times’ data shows.
Activity slowed as the clinic drew to a close. A patient who was there for the vaccine wanted to make sure she wouldn’t need to come back, asking, “Both of them in one shot?”
A nurse, in an attempt to bolster spirits, kidded, “You actually get five shots today,” before reassuring the woman it’s a one-shot, one-dose vaccine.
Nurses administered about 420 vaccines by shortly after 11 a.m., with expectations to give out all 500 doses by noon.
Two more Brazoria County residents died from COVID-related illnesses, according to the county’s daily report. The deceased were a Freeport man in his 30s and a Clute woman in her 60s.
There were 38 new COVID-19 cases in the county Friday, along with 79 recoveries and three probable cases. Three of the new cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old.
There were 13 cases in Pearland, four in Freeport, three in Brazoria, two each in Alvin, Angleton, Brazoria, Iowa Colony, Lake Jackson, Liverpool and Richwood, and one each in Danbury, Manvel and West Columbia.
Among age groups, there were 10 cases among people in their 40s, seven each among those aged 10-19 years and people in their 20s, five among people in their 50s, four among those in their 30s and two among people in their 60s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
