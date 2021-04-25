ANGLETON — Recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, but not by a lot.
“Brazoria County is reporting 35 COVID-19 cases and 38 recoveries today,” Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said via email.
There were 11 probables included in the report, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Of the 24 confirmed cases, the largest number, eight, was reported in Pearland. New cases were also reported in Alvin, Clute and Manvel (three each), Iowa Colony and Lake Jackson (two each), and in Angleton, Richwood and Sweeny (one each).
Two new cases among children and three among adolescents were announced, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Five cases were announced among those in their 30s, 40s and 50s, and one new case was reported among those in their 60s. None were reported among people in their 70s or in their 80s.
One case was linked to a test administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said in her email.
With the addition of the most recent numbers, there have been 35,515 cases of the virus reported in Brazoria County. Of those, 1,424 have been reported within April, an average of about 59.33 new cases each day. Within the past week, 360 new cases have been announced, including Saturday’s 35, which factors out to a daily average of about 51.43 cases.
Countywide, there are 1,002 cases which remain active and 427 which are considered probable, while 33,676 people have recovered and 410 have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
