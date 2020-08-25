On the 10th consecutive day of daily COVID case numbers between 50 and 100, local hospital staff say they are seeing steady declines in hospitalizations.
“COVID inpatient stays for our immediate campus is significantly lower than when we were at surge capacity,” UTMB Health Administrator Beth Reimschissel said in a statement. “For instance, today our inpatient COVID unit is only 50 percent instead of near 100 percent it has been the past month or so.”
Despite the majority of Brazoria County’s COVID-19 patients being in their 40s or younger, hospitals have seen a healthy mix of testing and overnight stays from a variety of demographics.
“The decision to keep each patient overnight always is triggered by the severity of symptoms and having symptoms that require monitoring and care beyond what can cared for at home,” UTMB Marketing Communications Manager Tonya Visor said.
Sweeny Community Hospital Director of Marketing and Public Affairs Tracie Copeland praised the hospital’s emergency operations center for maintaining stability throughout the changing times.
“We are not equipped to hold COVID patients overnight because we don’t have an ICU,” Copeland said. “We have a robust transfer program where patients are flown or driven by our ambulance service to facilities that can give you the medical care you need. We are still providing great care to our patients.”
The hospital sees a mixture of age groups come for testing and are advised or transferred if their condition worsens.
“We have a process if the person has a (fever) or other symptoms,” Copeland said. “We escort them back to their car and send a doctor or medical professional and do the test. If they are not under distress, we make sure they get home comfortably.”
Pearland (21) and Angleton (11) residents registered half of Monday’s reported positives, according to county data. Alvin followed with nine cases; Freeport had four, three resided in Clute, Manvel and Lake Jackson each, two were in Brazoria, Iowa Colony, West Columbia and Richwood, Sweeny, Bailey’s Prairie and Brookside Village had one new case each, according to county data.
Four of the reported cases were inmates in the Brazoria County jail. Clute’s Creekside Village Healthcare also had one employee test positive, Sebesta said.
Residents in their 20s (21) and 30s (18) were the most affected age groups recording more than 60 percent of Monday’s count, according to county data.
Eight people newly reported to test positive were in their 40s, six were younger than 10, three were adolescents or in their 50s and 60s, respectively, and two were in their 70s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
County officials also reported 234 residents to recover from the virus Monday.
Of the 7,890 cases in the county, 3,581 are considered active and 4,221 have recovered. There are 26 cases considered probable and 62 people with COVID-19 have died.
