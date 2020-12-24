Brazoria County residents shouldn’t be surprised to see a large case count the day after Christmas as Thursday became the 14th day of December the county has reported 200 or more new COVID-19 cases.
There were 231 new reported cases Thursday, and the county does not plan to update the case count on Christmas Day.
The number of active cases continues to climb as new cases outpace recoveries. There were 45 recoveries reported Thursday. There are 3,466 confirmed cases considered active and another 893 probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Thursday’s cases include 32 probable and 36 of the 231 cases are from tests administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said by email.
Almost half of Thursday’s confirmed new cases, 76, came from Pearland. There were 24 cases from Alvin, 19 from Lake Jackson, 17 from Manvel and 16 from Angleton. Freeport rounded out the fifth city with a double-digit number of new cases with 11 cases.
There were seven new cases each in Clute and West Columbia, six in Brazoria, four in Sweeny, three each in Iowa Colony and Richwood, two each in Liverpool and Brookside Village and one each in Guy and Damon.
Two age ranges each had 35 new cases Thursday: 20 to 29 and 40 to 49. There were 33 new cases in people in their 50s, 27 new cases in adolescents, 26 in people in their 30s, 23 among residents in their 60s, 10 in people in their 70s, eight in people 80 or older and four in children younger than 10.
Brazoria County is now up to 18,880 cases — an increase of more than 4,800 cases just in December — poising the case count to cross 19,000 in the next week, if not this weekend. There are 14,326 people who have recovered and 195 people have died.
Experts warn the holidays will worsen the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, the Associated Press reported. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, is particularly worried about travel between Christmas and New Year’s, he told the Washington Post. More than 327,000 people have died nationally and death counts topped 3,000 daily for the last two weeks, according to the Associated Press article.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
