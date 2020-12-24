Staff at United Memorial Medical Center administer doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine after receiving a delivery of 200 doses, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Houston. The hospital, which serves primarily low-income and uninsured patients, did not receive any of the Pfizer vaccines last week. This week, Houston hospitals will receive 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the Houston Health Department. It will be distributed to healthcare workers, in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)