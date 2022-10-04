FREEPORT — Another crucial step has been taken in the clenching of a Volkswagen presence in Port Freeport with the European auto manufacturer signing a 20-year lease.
In a press release issued this morning, Port Freeport announced Volkswagen would be using them as a new Gulf Coast hub for the annual importation of more than 140,000 vehicles for delivery to 300-plus retail dealers.
The hub is expected to result in at least 110 local jobs for VW and its subcontractors who will be operating out of Port Freeport. The company's investment is expected to be an estimated $114 million.
“We are thrilled with Volkswagen Group of America’s decision to choose Port Freeport, which offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and is a rapidly growing port with water, highway and rail accessibility," Port Freeport Executive Director and CEO Phyllis Saathoff said. "The port’s proximity to Houston and access to major manufacturing zones make it an ideal location as Volkswagen’s major Gulf Coast hub.”
Ground is expected to be broken on the project later this year and be operational in 2024.
VW representation had been securing tax abatements from both the City of Freeport and Brazoria County earlier this year, when they said that the facility would not be manufacturing vehicles, but putting the finishing touches on imports before they are delivered to retailers across the United States.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
