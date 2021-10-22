ANGLETON — A 36-year-old Rosharon man picked up on an out-of-county felony warrant is suspected of being the man who abducted and sexually assaulted an Alvin High School student this week.
John Orozco is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is connected with the girl’s report of a man who identified himself as law enforcement convincing her to get into his car between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office states.
He remains in custody on a $550,000 bond, according to the release.
A tip from the public led police to Orozco, though the release does not specify what information the tipster provided. Officers from the sheriff’s Special Response Team, Special Investigations Division and Criminal Investigations Division arrested Orozco about 10 p.m. Thursday, the release states.
Investigators searched Orozco’s home and collected evidence linking him to the aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, the release states. It did not specify what type of evidence they found.
“Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office along with Alvin Police Department are continuing the investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information on Orozco,” the news release said.
The arrest follows investigators releasing a sketch Thursday evening of the suspect and neighborhood surveillance photos of the 2015 model body style Chevrolet Malibu the culprit was driving.
The girl, whose age wasn’t released, said the man identified himself as law enforcement and convinced her to get into his car between 4 and 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Cleveland Street in Alvin. He then took her to the Chocolate Bayou boat ramp off Highway 35 and sexually assaulted her, the sheriff’s office said.
The man dropped off the girl at her home about 7 p.m., after which the family called law enforcement.
In addition to the Brazoria County charges, Beeville Police sought Orozco on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, the sheriff’s office said. Details on that offense were not immediately available.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
