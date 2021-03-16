As Texas further opens up eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the University of Texas reported the detection of a new variant of the virus in the state.
Previously, tests in Harris and Travis counties turned up the South African and the United Kingdom variants. The latest version, first seen in California, is now in at least 45 states.
“There is very little data available at this point regarding its transmissibility, whether it can lead to more severe illness, and the degree to which currently available vaccines protect against it,” UT said in an emailed statement to members of its campus community.
Meanwhile, three more people died from COVID-related causes in Brazoria County, according to the latest report on Monday. The deaths are a Brazoria woman in her 60s, a Brazoria man in his 80s and an Angleton woman in her 80s.
There were 85 new COVID-19 cases in the county Monday, along with 74 recoveries and 16 probable cases. One case among the new infections is from a test taken more than two weeks ago.
There were 21 cases in Pearland, 13 in Alvin, 11 in Angleton, eight in Lake Jackson, four in Manvel, three each in Clute and Iowa Colony, two in Freeport and one each in Brazoria, Danbury, Richwood and West Columbia.
The most cases by age group involved people in their 50s with 14, followed by 12 among people in their 30s, 11 for people in their 40s, 10 among those in their 20s, nine among people aged 10-19 years, five among people in their 60s, four among people in their 70s and two cases each for children aged nine years and younger and people who are 80 years old or older.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
