The Facts has been recognized as the top Texas newspaper in its circulation category by being named 2021 Newsroom of the Year in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors annual contest.
Newsroom of the Year is awarded based on points accumulated across the contest’s 32 categories encompassing reporting, writing, design and photography. Both print and online products are considered by the out-of-state newspaper journalists who judge the competition.
“Entries in this contest focus almost exclusively on community journalism, and The Facts achieving top honors demonstrates the importance we place on telling the stories that matter to the people of Brazoria County,” Facts Managing Editor Michael Morris said after the awards were announced Tuesday. “We are proud that industry peers have recognized our work for the value it provides our community.”
The Facts received 13 awards, including four individual first places: Star Opinion Writer of the Year for Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz; Morris for headline writing; freelance photographer Prentice C. James for news photography; and former assistant managing editor Maddy McCarty for feature writing.
Coverage of Lake Jackson’s water crisis caused by a brain-eating amoeba received second place in the Community Service category. Morris also received a pair of second places for general column and editorial writing.
A feature series about the pandemic’s effect on residents’ mental health earned third place, and Mintz’s entry of three columns took third place in general column writing.
Earning honorable mentions were Joel Luna for sports feature writing, McCarty for her coverage of local government and Morris for infographics.
“Everything for which we were recognized is a reflection of life in Brazoria County and The Facts’ efforts to capture it and push it in a positive direction,” Morris said. “That is really what quality community journalism can accomplish and why we consider it so important.”
The Facts competes with other Texas newspapers whose Sunday circulation is between 10,000 and 29,000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.