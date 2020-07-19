Angleton Mayor Jason Perez is sitting tightly as “hopefully a downward trend is created" for Brazoria County's county seat, he said.
“Over last three days we’ve been showing a slight trend downward from over 20 cases to cases in the teens, so, hopefully that continues, and then we’ll have to wait a little bit longer until we can see if or how face masks can create a downwards trend,” Perez said. “We just have to strongly urge to continue social distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing masks.”
The city will have to wait at least a week, in Perez’s opinion, to see a downward trend, he said.
“This was not in the city officials' handbook, how to deal with a pandemic,” Perez said. “Who would have thought, as I've been elected twice as mayor, I’ve done hurricanes, major flooding, who would have thought that a small town mayor would have to make historical decisions that historically never have had to be made.”
Brazoria County reported 126 new coronavirus cases, resuming the triple-digit-case trend interrupted by a 92-case report Saturday. It is, however, the second-lowest total in a week.
County data reported no recoveries, a nursing home employee at Country Village in Angleton and two hospitalizations Sunday, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“We do not know which hospital,” Trower said. “There were no new prison employees testing positive for the virus.”
Sweeny Community Hospital has 11 beds that are staffed and ready to use because of Critical Access, providing healthcare for many people in surrounding areas, CEO Kelly Park said
“We have a plan if we need to expand; we have that availability,” Park said. “We have been able to get our patients out of the ER, as needed.”
Some of their patients had extended hospital stays because other hospitals were so saturated, ParK said.
“CHI and UTMB have been a lot more saturated than we have, but we have the room needed to accommodate new patients,” Park said. “Like our motto says, ‘You’ll know we care,’ and I’ll tell you what is funny, that when COVID started around here, we bought T-shirts that said ‘Sweeny Strong’ because that is kind of our motto, because when things happen, we bond together and then we stay strong.”
Cases are coming into the UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus, but as cases are coming in, they are being safely discharged, UTMB Marketing Communications Manager Tonya Visor said.
“We have surge capacity, so we are not having to transfer people out of our region, because we can take care of them,” Visor said. “Our mission is to keep people as close to home as possible.
Sunday’s city-by-city case breakdown wasn’t available on the county’s website as of 6:25 p.m. Sunday because of undetermined technical propblem, Trower said.
“There is an issue with the county dashboard today, so we’re having to contact our IT department,” Trower said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
