LAKE JACKSON — The victim of a shooting that occurred early Friday morning succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials said.
Lake Jackson police responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired at 1:32 a.m. Friday in an apartment complex in the 500 block of That Way, Sgt. Roy Welch said.
“Upon arrival, it was found that a 19-year-old male victim, who resides in Lake Jackson, had been shot,” Welch said.
The victim was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, where he died from his injuries, Welch said.
Police declined to release names or further details while the incident remains under investigation.
