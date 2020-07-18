Even the tote board on the Brazoria County website is having issues with the volume of cases having to be posted this week.
Normally updated by about 5 p.m., it was well past that hour before the county had posted all the information about the 132 new infections reported to the county Friday.
“It’s still calculating,” Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. “We had a little technical difficulty, so we’re kind of behind tonight on getting information in the dashboard.”
The cases added Friday marked the fifth consecutive day the county hit triple digits, and its seven-day rolling average was 138.7 cases per day.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Among the new cases, Trower said, were eight employees at two nursing homes — six at Country Village Care in Angleton and two at Winchester Lodge Healthcare Center in Alvin. Also, one resident presented a confirmed case at Proverbial Care in Pearland.
Pearland, the county’s largest city, continues to be its COVID-19 hot spot with 38 new confirmed cases reported Friday, along with the COVID-related death of a Pearland woman listed as 80 years old or older.
Among localities, Angleton and Alvin had 15 and 12 cases, respectively, while Lake Jackson had 10, Brazoria had nine, Freeport had seven, Clute, Manvel and Sweeny had six, Richwood and West Columbia had three, there were two cases in Iowa Colony, Liverpool, Rosharon and Holiday Lakes, and Danbury, Jones Creek, Bailey’s Prairie, Damon and Oyster Creek each had one.
More than half the cases were among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s — 38 women and 30 men. Just six infections were among people 70 or older, according to county data. Five cases were among adolescent girls, and there are 11 new infections among boys 19 and younger.
Among the state prisons in Brazoria County, Darrington reported one new active case with an employee, Terrell had one new inmate case, one inmate recovery, two people taken off medical restriction and one person taken off medical isolation.
At Scott, there was one inmate newly recovered, and at Clemens there were two newly recovered inmates.
Also, one inmate at the county jail tested positive for the virus.
Overall, there county has seen 3,803 total cases, with 2,102 confirmed, 1,653 recovered, 27 dead and 21 probable cases since the pandemic started locally in mid-March, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
