Hospital admissions are balancing with the discharges as CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus remain prepared and stable in light of recent COVID-19 spikes.
“We’re still about the same,” UTMB Administrator and Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel said. “We are full, but at a manageable level. We have not transferred any patients out of the area, but bed spacing has been an issue at our Rio Grande and Beaumont units.”
UTMB opened another unit in League City to assist in the influx in case of emergency and have a “surge plan” that can be activated any day, she said.
“We are dedicated to keeping people close to home,” Reimschissel said. “We have a backup plan and a backup plan for that. We have plenty of capacity.”
The surge plan would open an additional wing in Angleton that would primarily care for COVID-19 patients, Reimschissel said. So far, the idea has not been discussed as of Thursday night.
“We reevaluate twice a day with our leaders to talk about our flow and we are under control,” she said. “We have been preparing for four months, so we will know when the time is right.”
UTMB Angleton-Danbury also has increased staffing for the foreseeable future, she said.
“At least a dozen started Monday and we have a handful coming at the end of the week,” Reimschissel said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we brought in more, though. I don’t think the door will be closed until we get through this.”
CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport CEO Al Guevara said his facility remains “prepared for the worst but hope for the best.”
“We are good and stable and manageable right now,” Guevara said. “Staffing is good and meeting the needs of the patients we have in care.”
Throughout, St. Luke’s has experienced transfers of other patients but nothing alarming or concerning for Guevara and his staff.
“Our transfer rate out is consistent with our historically average,” he said. “There has not been a dramatic spike.”
Five additional patients were admitted under hospital care in unknown facilities, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
Administrators from Altus Emergency Center, Pearland’s Memorial Hermann and HCA, Angleton Emergency Room and Sweeny Community Hospital were contacted through phone and email but did not respond.
2 residents die from COVID complications
An Alvin woman in her 40s and an Iowa Colony man in his 60s were reported dead from complications of COVID-19, bringing the county pandemic death toll to 26 people, according to county data.
Thursday’s deaths were eighth and ninth of July, more than a third of the total.
Pearland, the county’s most populated and most affected city, reported the highest number of infections with 37.
Residents included five men and two women in their 30s, seven women and four men in their 40s, three women in their 50s, three women and two men in their 20s, three teenage girls and one boy, three boys younger than 10, a man and woman in their 60s and women older than 80 and one in her 70.
Among Alvin’s 31 reported cases, one was a Country Care Cottage employee, the facility’s first reported case, County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
Five men and three women in their 40s, three women and men in their 20s, three men and one woman in their 60s, five girls and one boy younger than 10, three men in their 30s, a man and woman in their 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman older than 80 were Alvin residents who contracted the virus.
Angleton added 26 residents, four men in their 20s, two women in their 30s, 20s and 50s, two men in their 50s, 70s and 40s, two teenage girls and one boy, a boy younger than 10 and women in their 70s and 60s.
Lake Jackson followed with 16 residents reporting positive — four men in their 50s, three men in their 60s, two women and one man in their 30s, two men and one woman in their 40s, a teenage girl, and a boy younger than 10.
Freeport had men in their 60s and 40s, two teenage boys and one girl and two women in their 60s and women in the 20s, 70s and 40s.
Sweeny reported its highest total with eight cases — two teenage girls and a boy, men in their 40s and 20s, women in their 50s and 30s and a boy younger than 10.
Manvel also had eight residents receive positive results for the virus in two men in their 50s, a man and woman in their 70s and 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s.
Iowa Colony residents with the novel coronavirus were two men in their 60s and 40s, women in their 60s and 30s, a man in his 30s and a teenage boy.
Other residents included a Bailey’s Prairie woman in her 40s, Brazoria women older than 80 and in her 20s, a Brazoria teenage boy, Brookside Village men in their 30s and 60s, a Brookside Village girl younger than 10, a Damon teenage boy, a Danbury man and woman in their 40s and older than 80, a Danbury woman in her 60s, Holiday Lakes men in their 40s and 20s, a Holiday Lakes teenage girl, a Holiday Lakes boy younger than 10, a Jones Creek man in his 40s a Jones Creek woman in her 50s, a Liverpool teenage girl, a Liverpool man in his 40s, a Richwood woman in her 20s, a Rosharon woman in her 40s, a West Columbia man in his 40s and West Columbia women in their 50s, 40s and 30s,
One case was a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee at an unknown unit, Trower said. There also were eight probable positives.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
County officials also reported 32 recoveries Thursday, bringing the number of recovered residents to 1,558.
Brazoria County now has 2,062 residents with an active case of the novel coronavirus and 26 probable out of 3,622 reported cases, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
State to have testing site in Alvin today
The state will provide free mobile COVID-19 testing at Alvin Community College today, according to a news release.
Testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the college, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin. Testing is done by appointment only.
To register for a test, visit txcovidtest.org or call 1-844-778-2455.
Residents can be screened if they have symptoms including fever, sore throat, headaches, cough or others. Visit the website or call for more information.
Local health office temporarily closed
The Texas Health and Human Services office in Lake Jackson will close to the public until Thursday after an employee tested positive, according to House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.
“This office will be closed until July 23 for sanitization and for the health and safety of this individual’s fellow employees,” Bonnen said in a statement.
Bonnen further recommended the use of masks, social distancing and healthy behaviors to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Infected county inmates recovering
Brazoria County jail inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were no longer running fevers Thursday morning, Sheriff Charles Wagner said.
Ten inmates tested positive for the novel coronavirus after four inmates were showing symptoms, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Fifteen inmates were tested and results are still pending on five, Wagner said Thursday.
“We’ve been very fortunate to get through four and half months of it before we got hit,” he said.
All of the inmates exposed or showing symptoms remain isolated, Wagner said, but medical staff is checking on them multiple times a day. None of the infected inmates had to be hospitalized and all of their conditions had improved by Thursday, Wagner said.
“My jail staff have worked hard to make sure this stuff stayed out of there,” he said. “They don’t’ want to take it home.”
The sheriff’s office, which has more than 400 employees, has had several employees throughout different departments test positive for the virus and be quarantined, Wagner said. One employee spent two and a half days in the hospital toward the beginning of the pandemic but is back healthy and working now, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.