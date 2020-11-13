Free memory screenings provided annually at libraries throughout Brazoria County will continue on this year with COVID-19 safeguards in place.
The Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project is conducting memory screenings next week at libraries in five cities: Alvin, Angleton, Brazoria, Danbury and Lake Jackson, project coordinator Dale Libby said.
“It’ll be at each library from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and it’s just a five-minute screening,” Libby said.
It helps people identify if they have any current or potential problems with memory issues, he said.
“Anyone can walk in the library and take the test,” Libby said. “There is no appointment to sign up for. It’s that simple.”
The test consists of memory retrieval questions, which can let people know if they need to see a doctor for memory concerns, though it does not replace a medical diagnosis, Libby said.
“And this not a test to study for,” Libby said while laughing. “If you had to study for this, you’re in big trouble. In all seriousness, the test is straightforward, and will help people move forward.”
The screening event has happened for nearly a decade, easily receiving up to 300 guests per library, Libby said.
“This year is different, but we’ll have all of the coronavirus safety measures in place needed,” Libby said.
Libby and his organization partnered with the Brazoria County Library System to use its meeting rooms for the tests.
“This year won’t look very different than other years because these conference rooms have a big table, and the person giving the screening sits on one side of the table and the other person receiving the test sits on the other side of the table, so they’re already distanced,” Libby said. “It’s always been like that, just now people are needing to wear masks.”
All libraries are social distancing and providing plenty of space, Brazoria County Library System Adult Services Coordinator Tom West said.
“We are down to just five branches this year instead of the nine to 12 that we’ve done in the past,” West said.
West reminded that the event does not require a library card or any signup whatsoever, though the screening is preliminary to visiting a doctor.
“You really just can walk up, and we’ll help anyone,” West said. “Again, it’s just an annual memory screening to determine if you have any potential memory issues, but you need to talk with your primary care doctor about any official diagnoses.”
West is happy to be able to help provide the event this year, he said.
“It has been quite popular in the past and we are glad to be able to provide it with our utmost concern being the safety of the participants,” West said.
