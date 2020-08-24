For the 10th consecutive day, Brazoria County officials reported double digits for new daily COVID-19 cases, with 64 residents reported to test positive, according to county data.
Pleased to see declining numbers, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta hopes it is a good sign.
“It is good we are still in the double digits in the cases and hope we drive it lower,” Sebesta said.
The span is the longest streak of double-digit case counts since June 21 through July 1, according to county data.
Pearland residents accounted for nearly a third of Monday’s 64 reported positives with 21, then Angleton with 11. Alvin followed with nine cases; Freeport had four, three resided in Clute, Manvel and Lake Jackson each, two were in Brazoria, Iowa Colony, West Columbia and one positive came out of Richwood, Sweeny, Bailey’s Prairie and Brookside Village, according to county data.
Four of the reported cases were inmates in the Brazoria County jail. Clute’s Creekside Village Healthcare also had one employee test positive, Sebesta said.
Brazoria County Sheriff Charles Wagner credited his jail staff and officers for controlling the virus’ spread to the best of their ability.
“Anybody new to the jail we quarantine until we are sure they are COVID free,” Wagner said. “Most have already been through quarantine and released through quarantine.”
People in their 20s were the most affected age group, recording 21 of Monday’s count, according to county data. People in their 30s followed with 18. Eight patients were in their 40s, six were younger than 10, three fit into the 10 to 19 age group, 50s and 60s, respectively, and two were in their 70s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
County officials also reported 234 residents to recover from the virus Monday.
Of the 7,890 cases in the county, 3,581 are considered active and 4,221 have recovered. There are 26 cases considered probable and 62 people with COVID-19 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.