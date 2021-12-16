ANGLETON — A Brazoria County grand jury has determined no charges are warranted against District Clerk Rhonda Barchak or her staff after hearing evidence of the office's jury assignment process during her tenure.
The decision came Thursday after a grand jury spent several months investigating the reported improprieties, reviewing physical evidence and considering all applicable criminal and civil law, Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said.
“Moreover, they listened to the testimony of the Texas Ranger who led the investigation as well a numerous witnesses and experts," he said Thursday evening. "After careful deliberation and consideration of the law and the evidence, the grand jury declined to charge anyone with a crime in this matter. Accordingly, the matter is concluded.”
The grand jury report on the investigation will be available to anyone who files a public information request for it, he said.
Barchak and her staff were accused of improperly dividing potential jurors by geography and race in assigning them to pools for trial instead of picking them randomly as the law requires. She resigned from her position Aug. 26, the day after the allegations were made to the district attorney’s office.
District judges recommended and county commissioners approved appointing longtime municipal judge Donna Starkey to serve out the remainder of Barchak's term, which expires at the end of 2022.
Three Republicans and one Democrat have filed for the office, including Cayla Meyers, Barchak's former top assistant, Dana Read and Cassandra Tigner for the GOP and Arnetta Murray for the Democrats.
