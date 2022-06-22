ANGLETON — More than 10 fire departments were called out to an early morning fire at the Seabreeze Landfill.
The efforts from all of the surrounding fire departments were placed in action just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when flames were reported at the landfill in the 1000 block of FM 523, Brazoria County Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
Some of the departments remained there until about 10 a.m. investigating the reason for the fire, Vela said.
“We don’t know how the fire got started and we are definitely investigating it and we have people on the scene to investigate,” he said. "We’re in the preliminary stages; the fire is almost 100 percent contained.”
The fire was about 300 yards in diameter and will continue to be monitored by the company that owns Seabreeze Landfill until all the smoke clears, Vela said.
“That could be a couple of days before the smoke clears, but they will continue to monitor the situation,” he said. “We’re just now starting our investigation.”
There were no injuries, he said.
The departments that responded include Lake Jackson, Angleton, Oyster Creek, Jones Creek, Old Ocean, Brazoria, Clute, Rosharon, Alvin, Iowa Colony, Surfside, Damon, Manvel, Danbury, Demi John and Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with Lake Jackson Clute and Angleton EMS, according to a FaceBook post by Richwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
