ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials added 104 new cases of COVID-19 to the county tally Friday — the third day in four days 100 or more cases have been announced.
“I don’t know if any of us anticipated the numbers jumping up this much,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Friday’s cases spanned 14 communities across the county, with a little more than 42 percent of them concentrated in Pearland. The county's largest city has been its biggest hot spot in reporting the highest numbers of cases since the pandemic began, and continued to do so Friday in reporting 44 new cases.
Pearland’s new cases ranged from three women between the ages of 11 and 20 to a woman in her 60s, and from one man under 20 to a man in his 60s. The majority of the city's residents reported to have tested positive are women ranging from their 20s to their 50s in age.
Alvin reported the second-highest new case count Friday, at 13, ranging from a girl under 10 and a man under 20 to two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s.
Iowa Colony and Angleton each came in with nine new cases each. In Iowa Colony, residents included a man and a woman both under 20, two women in their 50s and a woman in her 70s, a man in his 30s, two in their 40s and one in his 60s. Angleton residents reported to have tested positive included one woman and two men in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, two in their 40s, and one in her 70s, plus two men in their 50s.
Lake Jackson reported six new cases: women in their 30s, 40s and 50s, and men in their 20s, 30s and 70s, respectively.
Manvel, Richwood and Clute each had four new cases reported, while Sweeny and Freeport each added three to the county total Friday. Two new cases each of COVID-19 were reported in Brookside Village and West Columbia, and Hillcrest Village reported a man in his 60s — the third case seen in the village to date.
None of Friday’s new cases were linked to nursing homes, prisons or daycare centers, and no deaths were reported Friday, Sebesta said.
“Any day we don’t have a death is good,” he said. “That is the absolute worst outcome you can have from this disease is have it contribute to someone’s death, and we absolutely don’t want that to happen.”
County officials also reported 26 new recoveries.
No probable cases were reported Friday. A probable case is a person who is exhibiting COVID symptoms and is linked to others who tested positive for the virus, as defined by the Department of State Health Services, but “a case is a case is a case,” Sebesta said.
With the addition of the new county data, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported is 2,112, of which 987 are active and 1,073 have recovered. There have been 17 virus-related deaths, and 35 cases remain probable, data shows.
