ANGLETON — Two days after reporting a record high 77 new COVID-19 cases, Brazoria County’s daily case count reached the same number Thursday.
Two of the new cases are residents of the Windsong Care center in Pearland, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. He did not know the gender or age of those people, he said.
Pearland accounted for 25 of the new cases, ranging from a woman and several men in their 20s to a man in his 70s and two women who are 80 or older.
Alvin reported 11 new cases including three boys under the age of 10. Angleton reported 10 new people positive for the virus: six men and four women. One of the men and one of the women were both under 20 years old.
Two boys under the age of 10 were confirmed for Iowa Colony, along with three other people. Clute and Manvel each reported four new cases, while Lake Jackson had three: a man in his 20s and one in his 30s, and a woman in her 50s. Sweeny and Jones Creek each reported two new cases while Brookside Village, Richwood, Freeport and Oyster Creek all reported one new case.
The confirmed cases span 13 cities, and increasing numbers of cases are being seen everywhere, Sebesta said.
“If you go back three weeks, we were a few single digit days, we had some days in the mid teens,” he said. “It’s everywhere we’re seeing an increase in cases.”
The numbers do seem to have increased for some cities in Southern Brazoria County, including Lake Jackson, which has more active cases than recovered cases.
Lake Jackson has 28 active cases and 25 recovered, according to the county data, while Pearland has 266 active cases, 16 probable and 413 recovered.
“They’ve had a little bit of a surge lately in confirmed cases, whereas Pearland has been — for quite a while they’ve had a lot of newly confirmed cases,” Sebesta said. “And it takes a while for a case, once it’s confirmed, to become recovered.”
Pearland Mayor Tom Reid issued a face mask mandate Thursday for the city. Businesses that directly provide goods or services to the public are required to mandate the wearing of face masks inside their facilities for all people who are 10 or older, the order states. It will go into effect Sunday and remain in place through July 12.
Officials reported 30 recoveries on Thursday.
Eight probable cases were reported in all: four people in Angleton including a man and a woman under 20, three people in Alvin, and one Clute resident.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
