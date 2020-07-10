Since Houston hospitals are overwhelmed and Sweeny Community Hospital does not have an intensive care unit, patients are left waiting in the emergency room longer than usual, CEO Kelly Park said.
“We have had an extended holding of patients in our emergency room due to lack of critical beds at the Houston hospitals,” Park said in by email. “Even patients that are not COVID positive who require specialty services that we do not offer are experiencing delays of transferring to other facilities due to hospital saturations in the surrounding areas.”
The hospital continues services such as inpatient, outpatient imagining, lab, cardiopulmonary, wound healing, operating room, Park said in an email.
The CEO of CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport is urging residents to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously as they weather an increase in demand, much like hospitals across the state.
“The increase is continuing and it is pretty much day-by-day,” CEO Al Guevara said.
Brazoria County reported Thursday its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since July 1, but the 84 cases is more than the county had ever reported before June 26.
“It’s tight, there’s no question about it,” Guevara said. “The increase in COVID has strained our capacity, but … we’re still able to accommodate.”
The staff is working extremely hard and they have additional staffing resources lined up in anticipation this isn’t the peak, he said.
“This is real and we haven’t even felt the impact of whatever might have happened on July 4th,” Guevara said.
He’s hopeful that people had a good time during the holiday weekend, but did it responsibly with face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing, he said.
“Assume everyone you come into contact with has it,” Guevara said.
Right now the hospital is in a balance and patients who need to be admitted are admitted in alignment with people who are now well and discharged, he said.
“Beds are emptying and refilling pretty much immediately,” Guevara said.
They don’t want to tip into an imbalance where waits are exceptionally long, he said.
“Any system has a capacity, that capacity can be enhanced … if it goes beyond that, a system has its limits,” Guevara said.
There is no need to panic, but people have to take the contagiousness of the virus seriously, he said.
“The whole system is gonna be stressed, so please act in accordance and be cautious,” Guevara said.
Pearland added 27 residents to its count with two men in their 40s, 20s and 50s, two men older than 80, a teenage girl, men in their 30s, 60s, 50s and 40s and women in their 20s, 30s, 60s and 40s testing positive, according to county data.
The county death toll reached 20 with the death of a resident of Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Pearland, who was a man older than 80, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Angleton residents included two men in their 60s and 20s, two women in their 60s and 30s, a woman older than 80, a teenage boy and a woman in her 40s. Two reside in County Village Care, county officials said.
Holiday Lakes saw their largest spike with five reported cases with four males between the ages of 10 and 19 and a woman in her 50s. The city had eight reported cases total before Thursday, according to county data.
Clute also reported five residents that tested positive; a man in his 30s and women in their 30s, 50s, 20s and 70s.
Alvin’s total is its lowestsince June 29 with six residents testing positive — a boy younger than 10, a man in his 30s and women in their 50s, 70s, 40s and 30s.
Lake Jackson residents reported positive were three women in their 30s, a man and woman older than 80, a girl younger than 10 and a man and woman in their 20s. One of these people is a resident of Oak Village Healthcare.
Other residents included Brazoria men in their 20s and 40s, a Brazoria girl younger than 10, Brookside Village women in their 20s and 50s, an Iowa Colony man in his 40s, a Jones Creek woman in her 40s, a Liverpool man and woman in their 30s, a Sweeny man in his 20s, a Sweeny woman in her 40s and a West Columbia man and woman older than 80.
The county also reported 43 residents who recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.
Brazoria County has now reported 2,738 residents to test positive for COVID-19, with 1,466 remaining active and 1,224 who have recovered. Twenty residents have died and 28 were probable positives.
Probable cases are in people who are symptomatic and connected to a confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
