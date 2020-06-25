County officials were “saddened to report” the death of an Alvin man in his 70s Wednesday, which is the city’s first COVID-19-related death.
Brazoria County reported 68 new cases Wednesday, making it the second day in a row with more than 60 new cases. That had never happened before Tuesday.
Out of the 68 cases, 43 of them are in Pearland. Throughout the pandemic, Pearland has been the most affected city but also the most densely populated, which is a main contributor to the virus’ spread, officials have said.
Residents announced to have tested positive Wednesday include nine men in their 30s, six women in their 20s, five men in their 40s, two women in their 30s, four women in their 40s, seven men in their 20s, five women in their 50s, two women in their 60s, a man in his 60s, a girl younger than 10 and a man older than 80.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta gets information on when and where all new cases tested but cannot disclose that information based on health privacy laws, he said. Because of that, Sebesta would not say exactly when the county collects its data for daily reports.
Alvin reported seven residents to test positive — two women in their 40s, three men in their 30s and women in their 40s and 30s.
Manvel added two women in their 40s and a man and woman in their 20s.
Lake Jackson residents infected include two men in their 20s, two women in their 30s and a man in his 30s who tested positive. This brings Lake Jackson’s number of active cases to 26, the highest it has been, according to Brazoria County data.
City Manager Bill Yenne addressed the need to wear face masks to flatten the curve.
“Wearing a face mask is not political, it’s a courtesy,” Yenne said. “I look at it as opening a door for people. Texans would give their shirt off their back for one another so why not put one on your face.”
Lake Jackson officials have not considered a mask mandate but rather educating the community on its importance, Yenne said.
Clute officials also addressed the city’s recent spike in a statement. Clute has 21 active, confirmed cases and six probable cases, compared to 15 people considered recovered.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, often by living in the same household.
“We share responsibility for containing the spread, so please keep socially distant, wash your hands and limit non-essential travel,” the statement said. “Please use your mask.”
Other residents infected include a Jones Creek woman in her 30s, a Freeport man in his 20s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 30s and a West Columbia woman in her 60s.
County officials reported zero nursing home or Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee cases for the fourth straight day.
The county reported “a solid” 44 recoveries, a new daily record, Sebesta said.
None of Wednesday’s positives were probable.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, there were 1,386 reported cases, with 545 confirmed active, 42 probable, 784 recovered and 15 deceased.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
COVID testing available Friday in Alvin
Texas Health and Human Services is providing free COVID-19 testing to any symptomatic residents, a news release states.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, a mobile testing site will be available at Alvin Community College, 3110 Mustang Drive.
Testing is by appointment only. Patients must prescreen by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
