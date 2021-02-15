County residents should expect continual power outages throughout the day Monday as the agency that manages the state's power grid attempts to meet the skyrocketing demand caused by the ice storm and temperatures that dropped below 20 degrees.
Around 29.8 percent of Brazoria County power customers were without power as of 9 a.m., according to poweroutage.us. That includes 20,888 people provided power by CenterPoint Energy and 20,723 people served by Texas-New Mexico Power.
Reports of power outages cropped up early, from Angleton to Jones Creek. Residents of Jones Creek are also reporting the loss of power means they’re having trouble with water access.
The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, declared an Energy Emergency Alert 3 because of the ratio of supply to demand. The organization stated power reserves are below 1,000 megawatts and not expected to recover for a while.
County residents will experience rolling outages until the situation is resolved, according to statements by local electricity providers.
“The Texas electric system is facing an unprecedented power shortage situation due to the extreme winter weather impacting the entire state, including Houston and the region,” CenterPoint said in a statement. “Texans’ electricity consumption needs have far surpassed current power generation.”
The rolling outages are supposed to last, on average, 15 minutes to an hour, though CenterPoint cautioned some people might be without power for at least the rest of the day.
People are encouraged to unplug unnecessary appliances, keep their thermostats at 68 degrees or less and otherwise limit their electrical use as much as possible to help ease the strain on the power grid.
For those people who absolutely have to leave their homes, major roadways across the county have icy patches on bridges and overpasses, according to information compiled by the Texas Department of Transportation.
Highway 288’s toll road shut down at 4 p.m. Sunday and will reopen whenever conditions allow. That’s currently expected to occur sometime around 2 p.m. today. County officials ask that people stay off all roads until temperatures increase and ice melts — it can be hard to see where the ice is and is not on the road, which creates a dangerous situation.
Crews went out and treated some roads with brine and chat rock, including the Highway 288-B/Highway 332 “spaghetti bowl” between the Clute/Lake Jackson area and Freeport. Most of Highway 288 elsewhere was treated, as well, along with parts of Highway 35 and FM 1301 around West Columbia.
The power outages forced the Salvation Army's warming center to transfer from the recreation center to the Freeport Police Department and Council Chambers, 430 North Brazosport Blvd., Police Chief Raymond Garivey said.
Anyone who has lost power or remains out in the cold is welcome to stop at the warming center, Garivey said.
"Their health and safety is of No. 1 importance and they are more welcome to stay at the police station," the chief said. "We have also fired up the generator at Fire Station No. 2 so people extremely cold at home can come hang over there, too."
No reports of major accidents or major water and sewer issues have been reported.
Brazoria Mayor Roger Shugart stated the cold had burst "a few" residents' pipes but nothing widespread.
THE FORECAST
Residents should expect the freezing temperatures to become the norm in Brazoria County for the rest of the week, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Katherine Lenninger.
Brazoria County experienced the beginning of an unusual cold front that pushed temperatures down to the teens and wind chills to the single digits, Lenninger said.
“We had a cold front with an Arctic air mass behind it and it was pushing through our region and temperatures were initially warm enough on the surface and warm enough just above the surface to keep it at rain,” Lenninger said. “As it cooled off and some of that Arctic air mass started to filter in, that surface layer was cold enough to transfer to a more freezing rain and sleet type of event and became cold enough for snow.”
People will notice the roadways and sidewalks are covered with snow but underneath are layers of ice and sleet that are very slippery and hazardous, Lenninger said.
Precipitation is expected to move out but frigid conditions will stay for the remainder of the week, she said. Roads will remain very slick and recommendations remain to avoid driving at all costs, Lenninger said.
“We are still under a hard freeze warning and wind chill warning,” Lenninger said. “We just don’t want people out on the roads. Roads are still very slippery and very dangerous with really no warming in sight or anything above freezing until maybe Wednesday.”
Brazoria County and coastal communities are predicted to be in the mid-40s by Wednesday before another frontal system is expected to bring more freezing temperatures late Wednesday and early Thursday, she said.
“It’s going be really cold for the rest of the week,” Lenninger said. “I’m not really seeing it above freezing until Friday. By Saturday, we should be back in the 60s.”
