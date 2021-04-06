More than 16,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were allocated to health care providers in Brazoria County this week, most of which are of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson variety.
UTMB Health Angleton Danbury once again received a hub allocation of 5,850 first-shot doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The Community Health Network clinic in Freeport received 2,000 doses of the Moderna version and 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson type.
The rest of the Moderna doses went to Sweeny Community Hospital (500), Pets & People Pharmacy in Pearland (500), Phillips 66 Health Services in Old Ocean (400), the Darrington state prison unit (200), Prestige Medical in Manvel (100), Interventional Associates in Pearland (100) and the Terrell state prison unit (100). Terrell also received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The rest of the shipped vaccines are all of the Johnson & Johnson version. Many doses are going to chain pharmacies.
Kroger pharmacies are to have 200 doses each at locations in Alvin, Angleton, Clute and three locations in Pearland. Walgreens locations in Alvin, Angleton, Clute and West Columbia — along with five locations in Pearland — will have 100 doses each. The H-E-B pharmacy in Lake Jackson and two in Pearland received 100 doses each as well.
Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Pearland received the most of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with 1,000 doses. Starr Plus Pharmacy in Lake Jackson received 300 doses, as did three Pearland locations — Pearland Interactive Family Medicine, Shadow Creek Pharmacy and Silverlake Pediatric Clinic.
Two hundred doses each went to Angleton Primary Care, Dow Occupational Health in Freeport, the Brazoria County jail, and another three Pearland locations — Internal Medicine Associates of Houston, Rapid Response Urgent Care and Shadow Creek Medical Clinic.
Receiving 100 doses each were the Dow Family Health Center and Focus on Family Healthcare in Lake Jackson, Stringfellow state prison unit, and three more Pearland providers. Those in Pearland are HCA Houston Healthcare, Randalls Pharmacy and Surge Rx.
There were 179 new COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County, according to the latest county report, which covers four days. There were no reports over the past several days because of the holiday weekend.
Along with the new cases, there were 294 recoveries and 29 probable. One case was from a test that’s more than two weeks old, and one case was transferred out of the county.
Pearland had the most cases with 40, followed by 19 in Alvin, 17 in Angleton, 15 in Lake Jackson, 12 in Freeport, nine in Manvel, six in Liverpool, five each in Brazoria, Clute and Richwood, four in Iowa Colony, three in Sweeny, two each in Damon, Danbury and West Columbia, and one each in Bailey’s Prairie, Jones Creek and Sandy Point.
People 10-19 years had 29 cases, while there were 28 cases among those in their 30s, 27 cases among people in their 40s, 26 cases among people in their 20s, 15 cases among people in their 50s, nine cases each among children aged nine and younger and people in their 60s, four cases among people in their 70s and two cases among people aged 80 or older.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
