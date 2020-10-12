ANGLETON — Brazoria County’s COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed the threshold of 10,000 with the announcement of 48 recoveries Monday afternoon.
The county first surpassed 10,000 active cases on Sept. 19 when officials reported 48 cases, which brought the total to 10,035.
County officials had already altered the recovery criteria at that time; under the original criteria, which remains in effect, a person is declared “recovered” if they are at least 10 days past the onset of symptoms and have had no fever for the previous 24 hours, and other symptoms have improved. Based on updated guidance, the Brazoria County Health Department added, “A case is at least 28 days past collection of the first positive lab, and they are not hospitalized or in a nursing home” to the criteria, health department officials said.
Increased recoveries have been consistently reported since the change was made.
Officials also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, none of which were linked to nursing homes or the county jail.
New cases were reported in every age group except those in their 80s. Six new cases were reported among adolescents, people in their 20s and people in their 30s. The second highest number of new cases, four, was reported among people in their 50s. People in their 60s and 70s saw three new cases per age group. Two new cases were reported among children, and a Manvel woman in her 40s rounded out the new additions.
Two other new positive test results were reported for Manvel residents, for a total of three new COVID-19 cases. Pearland saw the greatest number of new cases: 14, followed by Alvin (6), and Manvel’s three. Lake Jackson, Angleton and Brookside Village each saw two new cases, while Clute and Iowa Colony each had one added to their counts.
All of the newly reported cases came from tests administered in the past two weeks, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Anyone who was tested for COVID-19 at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center last week can call for their results if they are not received by the end of Tuesday.
Officials believe most people have gotten their results, but anyone got tested Oct. 5 should call 833-213-0643 and anyone who got tested Oct. 6 should call 866-333-2684 if they have yet to hear their results.
For more information, call or email Emergency Management Coordinator Bryan Sidebottom at (979) 415-2705 and bsidebottom@lakejacksonpd.net.
Altogether, 10,802 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County, 639 of which remain active. Ten thousand and five people have recovered, while 144 have died. Fourteen cases are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
