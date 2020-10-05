LAKE JACKSON — The city’s point of distribution for free water reopened this morning after the military sent in a decontamination team and a new platoon of soldiers, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
The site closed Sunday afternoon after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19, Mundo said. The city has 55 employees who were wearing masks and trying to stay distanced, but could have been exposed and will be tested, he said.
The site will give residents one case of water per vehicle per day at the Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road, until the boil water notice is over. It is operational from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The city is also hosting free drive-thru COVID testing at the Recreation Center. It will go until 5 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Mundo said. No pre-screening is required.
The testing is open to anyone who might be worried about exposure since they got water from the point of distribution, Mundo said. They believe the public is safe considering the personal protective equipment and procedures, he said, but are being cautious around employees who were potentially exposed.
The city also changed the location of tonight's council meeting to accommodate more people if they wish to attend. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332.
