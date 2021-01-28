ANGLETON — Local officials are powerless over when shipments of COVID-19 vaccine will come to Brazoria County since the federal government pays for them and states decide where their allotment goes, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“The structure was that the federal government had the vaccines for the pharmaceutical companies that made them,” Community Health Network Chief Medical Officer Yvette Poindexter said during a webinar about the vaccine process Wednesday. “The vaccines were ready to be distributed under emergency use only. They are distributed by a vendor, basically, and they are the ones that determine the allocations. The state don’t know vaccines they will get because of that vendor.”
Poindexter expects the previous distribution plans to change under the new administration in an effort to make the vaccines more readily available, she said during the event presented by the Brazoria Ciounty Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“I believe there will be a change with the plan once these new vaccines come and they will be allocated differently,” Poindexter said. “They will be allocated in the communities. I know that the state levels and county levels are fighting for that. They are coming, they are just slowly coming.”
Sebesta did not know when the next shipment would arrive but stated no appointments would be made without doses in hand.
“Usually toward the end of the week we are notified, but we don’t count our chickens until they hatch,” he said. “We don’t make appointments until the vaccines are in our refrigerators.”
Poindexter also attempted to ease residents’ concerns about the vaccine’s possible side effects. Such falsehoods include infertility, contracting COVID-19 and DNA alterations.
“There are a lot of questions out there, but there are really not any contradictions or reasons not to receive the vaccine unless you have had a severe reaction to the first,” she said. “This vaccine is safe and effective and it will prevent severe illness 95 percent of the time.”
Poindexter finished Wednesday’s webinar by asking residents to be proactive and set vaccine appointments when they are available.
The county announced eight more residents have died of COVID-19-related causes, bringing the total in the almost 11 months of the pandemic to 259, including 52 announced this month.
Deaths reported Wednesday include men from Lake Jackson, Pearland and Alvin and woman from Clute and Freeport in their 70s, a woman in her 80s from Manvel, a man in his 60s from Angleton and a woman in her 90s from Alvin.
Pearland led Wednesday’s report with 82 residents testing positive among 282 new cases, followed by 16 each from Alvin and Angleton, 13 from Manvel and 12 from Freeport. Nine from Lake Jackson, eight each from Iowa Colony and Brazoria, seven from Clute, three each from Bailey’s Prairie, Brookside Village and West Columbia, two each from Sweeny and Richwood and one from Danbury also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 40s were the most-affected age group, accounting for 35 cases, followed by 30 adolescents, 29 in their 30s, 28 each in their 20s and 50s and 10 children younger than 10. Nine each in their 60s and 70s and seven residents older than 80 also reported positive.
Of Wednesday’s new cases, 12 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 97 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials announced 403 residents had recovered.
With the addition of Wednesday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 26,682 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 3,944 are active and 1,405 are probable. There have been 21,074 recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
