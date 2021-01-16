Sure, it’s easy to shop online and at big box stores.
“But there’s something about the ability to be able to go to a local store, get a unique item and actually talk to humans that are decent people, and have those conversations with them and just support them,” Renee Schuster said.
Schuster did her part to support small, locally owned businesses throughout the holiday season by participating in The Facts’ Shop Local, Shop Strong campaign. The Lake Jackson resident was chosen at random as the winner of the campaign’s grand prize, a $500 gift card sponsored by Freeport LNG to the participating local business of her choice: T’Salta Hair Studio & Boutique.
“I needed to get my hair done,” she said with a laugh.
Getting her hair done at T’Salta will be a first for Schuster, who initially discovered the business during the early months of the pandemic when a friend shared one of owner Stephen Smith’s live videos on Facebook, she said.
“He was hilarious,” Schuster said. “I thought it was just a hair studio; I didn’t realize it was a boutique as well.”
Schuster participated in the Adopt-A-Teacher Facebook campaign focused on Brazosport ISD, and she purchased many of her adopted recipient’s gifts at T’Salta, she said.
“It was an honor to be picked as the place for her to receive the gift card,” Smith said.
It was “a really good thing” for small businesses, including his own, to participate in Shop Local, Shop Strong, he said.
“An essential part of a town or a city is small business, and without small business, we don’t have a culture or a heartbeat,” he said.
Local business owners are the fabric that makes Brazoria County unique and special, Facts Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz said.
“They’ve suffered a lot in recent years with the migration of people’s buying habits to Amazon and to out-of-county online outlets, but this year in particular it was very important that we support our local businesses, just for their survival,” Mintz said, citing the pandemic.
Mintz’s biggest hope through the campaign was shoppers would discover some hidden gems throughout the county to revisit again and again long after the end of the program. She discovered multiple new places she’d never been before — places she’s now able to recommend to other people, she said.
Schuster discovered some new places, too, including Jitterbean Coffee Company in West Columbia. There are several stores, including Carta Valley Market and Wells Florist, that Schuster didn’t get the chance to visit in person — but she plans to.
“I kept looking at the list that was eligible and there’s a lot of (businesses) I didn’t know about,” Schuster said.
She’s also looking forward to revisiting some established favorites, including T’Salta.
“I know he’s getting his Valentine’s stuff coming in, and I know a lot of the little boutiques just went to Dallas Market,” she said. “I’m excited to see what’s kind of gonna start trickling into the little stores.”
Shop Local, Shop Strong wrapped up Dec. 31, but it’s important to continue to shop local businesses year-round, Mintz said.
Local businesses are where people can find unique items, meet their neighbors and support those who invest in the community by providing jobs and sponsoring kids’ school trips or sports teams, she said.
“These local businesses — that’s where it’s at,” Mintz said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.