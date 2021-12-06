LAKE JACKSON — A Brazoswood football player attacked at a party over the weekend is breathing on his own, his brother says. Meanwhile, police say they have identified those involved in his attack and that charges against them are pending.
Cory Hagan said Monday that his brother, Cole, 16, including being able to take a few steps, according to a Facebook post.
Cole ss off of the ventilator and breathing on his own, and they got him out of bed to take a few steps today, Cory said in a Facebook post.
Reid Mitchell, 17, of Clute, a teammate of Cole's, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault. Alongside the word "weapon" on the charge is the word "other," online police records show. Aggravated assault is a felony, and "other" could include hands or feet used as weapons.
"Up to this point, the PD has not received credible information that a weapon was used in the assault," Lt. Roy Welch said. Anyone with more information on the case should contact the Lake Jackson Police Department at 979-415-2700.
Cole's family is grateful to the Lake Jackson Police Department for its prompt action, Cory Hagan said.
“It's unfortunate the kid didn’t have to spend the night in jail when my brother is having to spend multiple nights in the hospital," he said.
The family hopes justice will be served, Cory Hagan said.
“I do know multiple people are involved and I do expect more arrests to be made,” he said.
