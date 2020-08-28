A Pearland man in his 50s became the latest fatality of COVID-19 in Brazoria County, officials announced Friday.
There have now been 64 Brazoria County residents who had the virus determined to contribute to or cause their deaths.
“You hate to see any deaths from this and we’ve had too many,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The county announced 89 new cases Friday, the lowest number since Monday. Thursday’s 128 cases made up the highest number since Aug. 14, almost two weeks earlier.
Of Thursday’s 89 cases, 38 were in Pearland, more than five times more than the next-largest number of seven new cases each in Alvin and Angleton.
Manvel and Iowa Colony each had six new cases, Lake Jackson had five new cases, Freeport had four and Clute had three. There were two new cases in Bonney, Damon, Brookside Village, Jones Creek and Sweeny. One new case each in Brazoria, Richwood and Liverpool rounded out Friday’s count.
The highest number of cases were in people in their 40s with 19, followed by 17 in people in their 30s and 16 in people in their 20s. Thirteen of the people newly announced to test positive are in their 50s, 11 are aged 10 to 19, six are in their 60s, four are in their 70s, two are younger than 10 and one is 80 or older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Brazoria County is up to 8,303 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,263 are active and 4,949 are considered recovered, of which 250 recoveries were announced Friday. There are another 27 cases considered probable, meaning they are in people exhibiting COVID symptoms who are linked to another person who has tested positive.
There were no cases linked to the county jail or any assisted-living or nursing facilities Friday, Sebesta said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
