A Pearland woman in her 70s became the latest Brazoria County resident with COVID-19 to die, Brazoria County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower said Wednesday.
The victim was not a resident of a nursing home, Trower said.
People from 70 to 79-years-old have been the age group to experience the most fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic, recording 10 of the county’s 24 deaths.
As part of the 166 cases announced Wednesday, the northern part of the county, Pearland and Alvin, was the hardest hit, reporting nearly half of the day's new cases.
Pearland had 41 residents reported to have tested positive while Alvin had 34, according to county data.
Angleton had the third most reported cases in the county, with 18 residents reported to test positive.
Iowa Colony had its worst day, reporting 12 residents — four men in their 40s, two women in their 20s, men in their 60s, 20s and 30s, a woman in her 50s and a teenage boy and girl — who tested positive for COVID-19.
Lake Jackson also added a dozen residents to its count with positive test results in three women and two men in their 20s, two men in their 30s, a man and woman in their 50s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s and a teenage girl.
Manvel had two men in their 30s and 40s each, men in their 50s, 70s and 20s and women in their 30s and 40s test positive.
Other residents included two Bailey’s Prairie teenage boys, a Bailey’s Prairie woman in her 40s, Brazoria women in their 20s and 30s, a Brazoria man in his 30s, a Danbury woman in her 40s, a Hillcrest Village woman in her 20s, a Jones Creek woman in her 50s, a Liverpool man in his 50s, two Richwood men in their 20s, a Richwood woman in her 60s, Rosharon men in their 40s and 60s, a teenage girl from West Columbia, Sweeny men in their 20s and 40s, a Sweeny woman in her 20s, a West Columbia man in his 30s, West Columbia women in their 70s and 30s and a teenage boy from West Columbia.
None of Wednesday’s reported cases neither nursing home nor Texas Department of Criminal Justice related, Trower said. There were also no probable positives.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
County officials also reported 62 recoveries, bringing the number of recovered residents to 1,526.
Brazoria County now has 1,919 residents with an active case of the novel coronavirus and 19 probable out of 3,488 reported cases, according to county data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
