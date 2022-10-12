Breaking News background

LAKE JACKSON — All the main power lines around the 200 block of Oak Drive South are down, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.

Oak Drive is shut down starting at Medical Drive to Lake Road. It could be closed to traffic for several hours, he said.

CenterPoint is on the scene working to repair the lines but there is no current estimate of repair time, Welch said.

The main entrance to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital off of Medical Drive is still open but no non-emergent through traffic is allowed between Medical Drive and Lake Road, he said.

Authorities ask that people avoid the area if possible, Welch said.

