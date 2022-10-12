Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 2:38 am
LAKE JACKSON — All the main power lines around the 200 block of Oak Drive South are down, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
Oak Drive is shut down starting at Medical Drive to Lake Road. It could be closed to traffic for several hours, he said.
CenterPoint is on the scene working to repair the lines but there is no current estimate of repair time, Welch said.
The main entrance to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital off of Medical Drive is still open but no non-emergent through traffic is allowed between Medical Drive and Lake Road, he said.
Authorities ask that people avoid the area if possible, Welch said.
