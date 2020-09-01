Brazoria County reported three new coronavirus-related fatalities Tuesday, pushing the county death toll from the pandemic to 71, officials said.
There were significantly fewer new infections to report Tuesday, continuing a trend that started Sunday. The 55 cases added to the Brazoria County dashboard Tuesday followed daily counts of 30 and 59.
Thirty-two recoveries were reported Tuesday. After a burst of high daily recovery counts based on a new county standard for considering people COVID-free, County Judge Matt Sebesta believes the count is beginning to level out.
“We put out a statement that there would be an amount of time where we would see increased recoveries, and I think that we have run out of time where that new policy had been put into place,” Sebesta said.
The deaths reported Tuesday were a man in his 60s from Alvin, a man in his 90s from West Columbia and a man in his 70s from Lake Jackson.
“The deaths are on our daily report, but we’re not sure when they passed away,” Sebesta said.
One Brazoria County jail inmate and a resident of the Landing at Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch assisted-living center in Pearland were among the new infections, Sebesta said.
The cases announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Pearland had 21 new cases Tuesday, followed by Angleton with 10. Alvin saw seven cases Tuesday, followed by five in Manvel, three each in Brazoria and Clute and two in Richwood. Lake Jackson, Freeport, Iowa Colony and Danbury all saw one new case, according to county numbers.
All age groups remain affected by the virus, with the largest number of new cases — 16 — found in people in their 50s, closely followed by 14 new cases from people in their 20s. Eight adolescents, seven people in their 30s, three new cases each among people in their 60s and 80s, two cases in their 40s and one case in their 70s were part of Tuesday's report.
One boy from Angleton under the age of 10 tested positive for the virus, according to Tuesday’s county numbers.
Since the onset of the pandemic in the county, 8,525 coronavirus cases are recorded, 3,091 cases remain active and 5,336 have recovered. No new probable cases were reported Tuesday, keeping that count at 27.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
