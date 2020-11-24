ANGLETON — With the addition of two more deaths, locals hospitals are bracing for upticks in hospitalization over the holidays.
UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury campus is among the facilities seeing growth in overnight patients over the last month because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. Administrator and Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel has seen numbers increase back to levels seen early in the pandemic.
“We do have a presence of hospitalizations related to COVID at this time, reflecting the continued slight uptick we are seeing around the greater Houston area,” Reimschissel said. “With the test positive rate hovering around 6 percent for the TMC (Texas Medical Center) community, we have been impacted by a higher number of testing being performed and more hospitalized patients compared to the last month.”
Health officials say the hospital is at a manageable state but asks the community to be cautious to prevent medical staff from becoming overwhelmed as is being seen in El Paso and other parts of the state.
“We still want to emphasize the need to stay vigilant with masking and precautions through the next months,” Reimschissel said. “Continued masking and limiting exposure to larger crowds is the biggest way to prevent continued spread.”
CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport officials did not respond to phone calls seeking information on their facility.
Monday’s report of 148 cases inches closer to the county’s daily record of 198 set on Sept. 11, according to county data. The confirmed deaths were a woman in her 100s from Manvel and a Danbury man in his 70s, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Pearland led Monday’s report with 37 new infections, followed by 24 in Angleton, 13 each in Brazoria and Lake Jackson and Alvin’s 10. Seven were reported in Freeport, six in West Columbia, five in Manvel, three in Brookside Village, two from Richwood and one each from Damon, Sweeny, Bailey’s Prairie, Holiday Lakes and Hillcrest Village.
Among age groups, 28 were people in their 30s, 25 were in their 40s, 16 each were in their teens, 20s and 60s, and 15 were in their 50s. Eight children younger than 10, seven residents in their 70s and two people older than 80 also received positive test results.
The 148 new cases included 15 probables, and there also were 55 recoveries. No cases were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and another was transferred out of county jurisdiction, according to Trower’s daily email report.
No positive cases were reported in nursing homes or the county jail, Trower said.
Monday’s additions bump the county totals to 13,412 reported cases, of which 1,419 are active and 216 are probable. There have been 11,566 recoveries and 166 fatalities.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
