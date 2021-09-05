BRAZORIA — One person was transported to a Houston hospital via medical helicopter after a four-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
At 3:35 p.m. a 2009 Nissan Altima and a 2019 GMC Sierra crashed at the intersection of Highway 36 and CR 354, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
When they crashed, both vehicles were pushed into the northbound lane on Highway 36, where they crashed into a 2000 GMC Sierra and a 2004 Ford F-150, Woodard said.
“The Nissan was coming off of CR 354 and was going to go south, made a right turn on Highway 36,” he said. “That is when it collided at the intersection with a GMC Sierra 2019 that was traveling south on Highway 36. Once they collided with each other, that’s when they were both pushed over and crashed into two other vehicles going northbound on Highway 36 including a GMC Sierra 2000 and Ford F-150 2004.”
The intersection was closed for two hours.
Thirty-eight-year-old Kristin Cade was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition, Woodard said.
A 60-year-old Brazoria woman was driving the 2019 Sierra with a 56-year-old passenger, while a 55-year-old man from Texas City was driving the 2000 Sierra, Woodard said. A 37-year-old man from Surfside Beach was driving the F-150, and all went home, he said.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, West Brazos EMS and Wild Peach Fire Department rendered mutual aid.
The incident is still under investigation regarding who was at fault for the initial crash, Woodard said.
