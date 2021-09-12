Brazosport ISD and Brazosport College have canceled classes for Monday in response to the accelerated movement of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Originally projected to make landfall as a tropical storm north of Corpus Christi early Tuesday afternoon, the most recent track posted by the National Hurricane Center shows it hitting the Texas coast late Monday or early Tuesday.
Brazosport ISD informed parents and staff shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday it wouldn't have classes Monday and the college followed about an hour later. The college's cancellation includes all forms of learning — dual-credit courses, online, face-to-face and hybrid format, as well as the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center.
All other Southern Brazoria County school districts announced during the day Sunday they intended to have classes as normal and had not updated those announcements as of 8 p.m.
Brazoria County is in a tropical storm warning from its western county line to Freeport and a storm surge warning along its entire coastline.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said a hurricane watch and storm surge warning were issued for a portion of Texas, while tropical storm warnings were issued for coastal areas of Texas.
Nicholas is expected to produce total rainfall of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches, across portions of coastal Texas into southwest Louisiana through midweek. A hurricane watch was issued for the coast of Texas from Port Aransas to Sargent.
The most recent rainfall forecast shows portions of Brazoria County expected to receive in excess of 10 inches of rain from the storm.
Grocery stores saw long lines during the day Sunday as residents stocked up on bottled water and other essentials in advance of the storm's arrival.
