People who’ve had trouble arranging for an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine have another option.
The state rolled out a new website, the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler, to place and prioritize people on a statewide waitlist tied into health care providers. it can be accessed at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
After the person types in their information, they can choose a preferred day of the week and time of day, and the system will work to pair the registrant with the most appropriate time and clinic location.
In announcing the scheduler, the Texas Department of State Health Services noted the number of doses reaching the state this week.
“Texas is getting more than 1 million first doses this week, and our federal partners tell us that the amount of vaccine will further increase in April,” Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner for the Department of State Health Services, said in a Monday news conference.
In all, 7,440 vaccine doses went out this week in Brazoria County. The Walgreens at 3287 Broadway St. in Pearland received 2,340 first-shot doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Of the Moderna version, 500 doses each went out to the Brazoria County Health Department clinics in Alvin, Angleton, Lake Jackson and Pearland. Two hundred doses went to the Kroger in Angleton, and 100 doses each went to Prestige Medical in Manvel and the Darrington state prison unit.
Of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, 500 doses each went to Alvin ISD and Sweeny Community Hospital. Two hundred doses each went to Kroger pharmacies at 1804 N. Velasco St. in Angleton, 800 Dixie Drive in Clute, 3245 E. Broadway St. in Pearland, 11003 Shadow Creek Parkway in Pearland and 8323 Broadway St. in Pearland.
Another 200 doses each went to Eckerds at 120 Circle Way in Lake Jackson and Randalls Pharmacy at 11710 Broadway St. in Pearland, while 100 doses went to the H-E-B pharmacy at 2710 Pearland Parkway in Pearland.
One more county resident died as a result of the virus — a Pearland man in his 20s — according to the daily Brazoria County report released Tuesday. He is the youngest county resident to die of COVID-related causes in the almost 13 months of the pandemic.
There were 73 new COVID-19 cases, 98 recoveries and 28 probable cases. Four of the probable cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old.
Pearland led all cities with 19 cases, followed by four each in Brazoria and Lake Jackson. There were three cases each in Alvin, Freeport and West Columbia, two cases each in Angleton, Iowa Colony, Liverpool and Manvel, and one case in Clute.
There were 11 cases among people aged 11-19 years, followed by eight cases each among people in their 20s and 30s, six cases among people in their 50s, four cases each among people in their 40s and 60s, two cases among people aged 80 and older, and one case each among people in their 70s and children aged nine years and younger.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
