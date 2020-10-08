ANGLETON — Brazoria County drinking establishments could open at half-capacity next week, depending on the county judge’s decision.
Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement amid an increase of intra-party drama among Repub-licans recently about the governor’s management of COVID-19 business closures.
The move came two days after Abbott posted to Twitter a statement indicating that bars would be a part of new reopening orders.
“The good news is that even with additional businesses, even with more students returning to school, and more gatherings like football games, Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of COVID,” Abbott said in a video posted by his office.
An industry group expressed displeasure with Abbott’s course, accusing the governor of punting the tough decision on bar reopenings to counties.
“Abbott has forced 254 other people to make this decision for him with no guideposts as to how to make that decision. He’s officially passed the buck,” the Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance said in a statement.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said he had yet to read the four pages of protocols on bar reopening issued by the Governor’s Strike Force to Reopen Texas, but that he plans on discussing the issue with the district attorney’s office. However, he said Hurricane Delta is foremost on his mind at the moment.
“We’ll take a look and see,” Sebesta said. “We’re dealing with a hurricane today, so I’m not trolling the governor to see what he’s putting out.”
The threat of COVID-19 for Brazoria County residents is still real, though, as seen in three new deaths announced Wednesday attributed to the coronavirus infection. According to a release from county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower, the deceased were a man in his 40s from Pearland, a man in his 80s from Clute and a man in his 90s from Holiday Lakes.
Overall, there were 25 new cases Wednesday — six of those probable— with 37 recoveries and one case transferred out. Four cases are more than two weeks old.
Among the municipalities, there were six cases in Pearland, four in Alvin, three in Lake Jackson, two in Iowa Colony and one each in Angleton, Brazoria, Sweeny and West Columbia. In the age groups, there were five cases among people in their 40s, four among people in their 50s, three each for those aged 10-19 and in their 20s, two cases among those in their 60s and one case each for children 9 years and younger and people in their 30s.
According to the Brazosport ISD, there are four cases within the district, including two students at Brazoswood High School, one staff member at Lake Jackson Intermediate School and one non-campus staff member.
For the state prison units within Brazoria County, Darrington has one active offender case, four active employee cases and one more medically restricted person, putting that total at 266. At Terrell, there are two active inmate cases, eight active employee cases and two more on medical restriction (44). Ramsey also had two more people placed on medical restriction (108).
Meanwhile, at Stringfellow, statistics showed one fewer inmate recovered (62) and 132 people placed on medical restriction. Stringfellow listed zero people on medical restriction before Wednesday.
