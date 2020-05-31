One employee of the Clemens Unit was announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
He could not specify whether one of the 10 new cases Sunday was the prison employee, he said.
“The prison employee who tested positive on Sunday should have his location kept private, in order to effectively keep their information private,” Sebesta said. “There are a number of prison employees getting infected where some people could easily connect the dots as to who they are by where they live.”
There are no new nursing home-related cases on Sunday, Sebesta said, and the cases are spread throughout three cities.
Six Pearland residents tested positive for COVID-19, the county data shows, including a boy and a girl between the ages of 10 and 19, one woman in her 50s and one woman and two men in their 30s.
Angleton had three new cases Sunday, including one woman in her 50s, another in her 70s and a man in his 20s, the data shows.
An Alvin woman in her 30s also tested positive, according to Brazoria County data.
The county did not have any recoveries to report Sunday.
The county has had 917 total cases, with 428 remaining active and six considered probable. The number of people recovered is 471, and 12 people have died from COVID-19 complications.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.