ANGLETON — A new recovery milestone was reached in Monday’s Brazoria County COVID-19 report with 397 people newly considered recovered.
This follows a relatively low recovery number of 45 on Christmas Eve and no recoveries reported Sunday, which is typical.
The record-setter ranks Brazoria County 16th in Texas for the most estimated recoveries and 18th in total cases, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.
Monday’s 213 reported COVID-19 cases marks the 14th day in December for the case count to total at least 200, according to county data. The county had not experienced 200 or more new cases in a day before December.
Although cases remain steady, the county is averaging 52.4 cases per 100,000, a decrease from 70 on Wednesday, according to Covid Act Now.
Three more residents — a Brazoria woman in her 70s, a Pearland man in his 50s and a Pearland woman in her 80s — were announced to have died from complications, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a statement.
Pearland led Monday’s count with 69 residents reported to test positive, followed by 31 Alvin residents, 27 from Angleton, 18 from Manvel and 16 from Lake Jackson. Six from Freeport, five from Iowa Colony, four each from Clute, West Columbia and Sweeny, three from Jones Creek, two each from Damon, Richwood, Liverpool, Danbury and Bailey’s Prairie and one resident of Oyster Creek and Brookside Village also tested positive for the virus.
Residents in their 30s were the most affected amongst age groups accounting for 39 cases, followed by 36 in their 40s, 32 in their 50s, 26 in their 60s, 25 each in their teens and 20s and 10 in their 70s. Eight children younger than 10 were also reported positive.
Of Monday’s new cases, two were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, five were transferred out of county jurisdiction and 12 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
With the addition of Monday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 19,553 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 3,300 are active and 843 are probable. There have been 14,924 recoveries and 198 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.