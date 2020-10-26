With about 22 percent of the students and staff members in quarantine, the Danbury High School campus will be closed Tuesday through Nov. 5. The middle and elementary schools will remain open.
“Most of the people quarantined are quarantined because they were close contacts,” Danbury ISD Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, there are six active cases in the district: two staff members, one high school freshman, two juniors and a senior.
Including those, about 60 of 270 students are quarantined, or 22 percent, while about 5 of the 17 teachers, or 29 percent, are quarantined, according to a news release from the school district. They’ll be able to return to campus on Nov. 6. Danbury High School will offer synchronous remote learning, and teachers who are not quarantined will teach from their classrooms, the release states.
“We are checking out devices to accommodate students who need them,” Sandlin said. “We are definitely trying to do the best we can to keep our kids and our teachers safe and still provide a good, well-rounded educational experience.”
Friday night’s football game is postponed. None of the girls’ volleyball players or coaches have been affected by the quarantine, and they will be allowed to participate in the playoff game Thursday night in Tidehaven, as the date is set by UIL and cannot be changed, the release states.
Most of the cases came from outside Danbury ISD schools, Sandlin said.
Brazoria County officials did not report any new cases in Danbury among the 32 they added to the county total Monday.
Pearland led the municipalities with 17 new cases, followed by Alvin (4), Freeport and West Columbia (3 each), and Angleton, Manvel, Iowa Colony, Clute and Sweeny (1 each).
No children were included among the new cases. Nine people in their 60s, five adolescents and five people in their 40s, four people in their 50s, three people in their 20s and in their 30s, two people in their 80s and one person in their 70s were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three of the latest cases came from test samples taken more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Monday’s report included three residents of Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland, Trower said. No cases were reported among jail inmates, and there were no new deaths to report.
Trower also reported 29 recoveries.
With the latest numbers, there have been 11,280 cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazoria County, of which 667 cases are still active and 18 are considered probable, meaning those people have symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive, usually by living in the same household. There have been 10,443 recoveries and 152 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
