The rainfall event in Southern Brazoria County is a good reminder of the upcoming hurricane season, National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Cady said.
“Folks should start to get prepared — or finish up preparations, really, now — for the hurricane season,” he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, though, models showed the rainfall event slowing and tapering off somewhat.
“The rain looks like it’ll last through the evening hours and taper off going into overnight, and then you should have somewhat of a dry period coming into early tomorrow morning,” meteorologist Cameron Batiste said Wednesday afternoon. “Generally the models are in pretty good consensus.”
In an event like this one, the worst-case scenario is generally when a slow-moving band of showers and storms stalls over one particular area, which receives high rainfall totals, Cady said.
“We saw that out in Ganado on Sunday when they received a foot of rain out there,” he said.
Ganado is in Jackson County, due west of Sweeny and Old Ocean.
With the line of rain showers continually pushing through, however, Batiste “wouldn’t say there’s really a worst-case scenario,” he said. “Nothing like the line will stop or anything like that.”
The rates of rain, too, had lessened to “pretty much” less than an inch per hour, not a heavy rain, he said.
“Looking to stay pretty low over today and into tomorrow as well,” Batiste said Wednesday afternoon. “I wanna say it’ll be into Saturday night before conditions begin to dry out; while the rain may come to an end, there will be a chance of rain going into Saturday night at least.”
Regardless, Cady urged vigilance.
“People should still be cognizant of any road conditions before they go out to travel over the next couple days,” he said. “Always be really careful while you’re traveling. The No. 1 source of flood-related fatalities across the U.S. and in Texas is when folks are driving and vehicles get swept out by moving water.”
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta also urged caution.
“It’s supposed to be wet for the next few days so we’ll just have to take what we get,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot we can do about the rainfall, but we just ask people to please use common sense and be safe.”
While all school districts were watching the weather, Sweeny ISD was the only one to close campuses and switch to remote learning Wednesday. Some families in the district had water in their homes or surrounding them, prompting the decision, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“We’re also monitoring the San Bernard River and we have a large number of our students and staff who live along the river,” he said. “Levels are high right now … it actually may be 24 to 48 hours before we really see the impact of the San Bernard on families because that water’s flowing south.”
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the San Bernard was sitting at a level of 14.66 feet, more than twice what the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service considers minor flood stage. The river was projected to crest in major flood stage at 16.8 feet by about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Near Rosharon, the Brazos River’s level was 26.47 feet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a projected crest of 39 feet by 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the same prediction service. The flood stage is 43 feet; during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the river crested at 50 feet.
It’s important to stay up to date with the latest local forecast, so people can be aware of any changes, Cady said.
“We always tell people to have multiple ways to get weather forecasts,” he said, citing February’s freeze, when many people lost power and perhaps couldn’t access their primary way of monitoring the weather.
The National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office website at weather.gov/houston is a good place to get updates, Cady said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio is also a good resource, he said.
“Always have multiple ways,” Cady said.
