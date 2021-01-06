SWEENY
With a limited number of vaccines available, healthcare officials have to prioritize. Having vaccinated their own employees already, Sweeny Community Hospital is prioritizing Sweeny ISD teachers, and those who signed up received their first round of shots Wednesday.
“We got all of our hospital staff — frontline employees — that wanted the vaccine, we got those administered first,” Infection Preventionist Misty Linnett said. “Our teachers are definitely frontline — what I consider frontline. They’re day in, day out with our children, and so we want to keep them well to help keep our kids well.”
Sweeny Junior High math teacher Tammi Homniok didn’t hesitate to sign up for a vaccine.
“I think I was the first one of our group that said ‘I’m doing it,’” she said.
Homniok already has been quarantined twice as a close contact, and hopes the vaccine will allow for more face to face teaching, she said.
“I want to be able to stay in the classroom with the kids where I can teach them the best,” Homniok said.
School nurses, including some from Columbia-Brazoria ISD, received the vaccine first to provide an example for the teachers, Linnett said. Vaccinations for C-BISD teachers “could possibly come,” said Tracie Copeland, director of marketing and affairs for the hospital.
“We are trying to do it in the most strategic way we can, and we’re not excluding anyone on purpose,” Copeland said.
The state determines how many doses Sweeny Community Hospital will receive and when, Linnett said. Of the 200 they’ve received so far, about 105 to 110 were reserved for Sweeny ISD teachers. Each Moderna vial contains 10 doses, which must be administered within six hours after the vial has been punctured, she said.
“We don’t have the ability to order the amount that we want,” Linnett said. “Once we complete our 200, which will be completed on Friday, we’ll be monitoring to see when the state’s gonna allocate our next round.”
Moderna must be administered in two rounds, and the state has already allocated the hospital’s next 200 doses to cover that second round, she said.
“Then they will also allocate us additional vaccines to administer to more people,” she said. “As soon as we know from the state how many we’re receiving, how many we’ll be able to administer, we’re looking at our game plans to reach out to our patients, our high-risk in the community.”
Five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Sweeny.
The biggest number of confirmed cases reported Wednesday was 81 in Pearland, followed by 35 in Alvin, 16 in Angleton, 15 in Manvel and 14 in Lake Jackson. The rest of the numbers were in the single digits — seven in Clute, six in Freeport and in Brazoria, five in West Columbia and Iowa Colony, three in Richwood and Hillcrest Village, two in Danbury and Oyster Creek, and one each in Jones Creek, Liverpool and Bonney.
The biggest number of confirmed cases among age groups was 44 for those in their 30s, followed by 34 for those in their 40s, 33 for those in their 20s, 27 among adolescents and for those in their 50s, 19 among those in their 60s, 12 children, and six cases among those in their 70s and in their 80s.
Eighteen of the 297 cases reported Wednesday are from tests more than two weeks old, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
None of the new cases are linked to nursing homes or the jail, Trower said in her email.
Wednesday’s report included three cases that were transferred out of county jurisdiction and 89 probable cases. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Two hundred and sixteen recoveries were also reported Wednesday, bumping the county total to 16,431. Since March, there have been 21,803 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 4,204 are active and 954 are probable, and 214 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
