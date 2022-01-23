ROSHARON — Brazoria County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting that happened about 9:10 p.m. today at a convenience store at FM 521 and FM 1462, officials confirmed.

“We are securing the scene, gathering information and locating witnesses,” Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Anthony Hurse said in a text message. "We are looking for suspects."

Hurse would not say whether anyone had been wounded. He also would not say whether nearby residents should take any extra precautions while they search for the suspects.

“The on-scene deputies and other involved agencies will advise individuals what to do if there is indeed guidance from law enforcement,” Hurse said.

More information will be released "when the scene is secure and reports are completed," he said.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

