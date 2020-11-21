The Terrell state prison unit in Rosharon is leading all other prisons in the county in COVID-19 cases, according to statistics published Friday by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
There are 15 active inmate cases and 22 active employee cases at Terrell, with 201 people placed under medical restriction and each of the 15 inmates with COVID in medical isolation.
Terrell also reports some of the largest recovery numbers — 353 inmates recovered and 36 staff recovered.
At Darrington, there are two active inmate cases and four active staff cases, but there are 191 people under medical restriction. There are also 283 inmate recoveries at Darrington and 58 staff recoveries.
Ramsey, Stringfellow, Scott and Clemens units all reported zero inmate cases, though there were six staff cases at Ramsey, three at Clemens and two at Stringfellow. Ramsey also showed 351 inmate recoveries and 69 staff recoveries. Inmate recoveries at Stringfellow, Scott and Clemens were all fewer than 60, and staff recoveries were fewer than 45.
The latest numbers as of Saturday showed 38 new cases for the rest of Brazoria County, with 39 recoveries and 12 probable cases. That puts the overall numbers at 13,191 COVID cases since the outbreak of the virus in the county. There are 1,283 active cases and 11,511 total recoveries.
Pearland once again led all municipalities with nine cases, followed by Alvin with five, Freeport with three, Manvel with two, and one each for Angleton, Iowa Colony, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson and West Columbia.
There were five cases each among people in their 20s and those aged 10-19, four cases each among people in their 40s and 60s, three each for people in their 30s and children aged 9 and younger, and one each for people in their 50s and 70s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.